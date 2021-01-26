Tyrese trounced for posting disturbing message on social media

In this information superhighway era, perhaps only rapper Bow Wow gets flogged more times than singer Tyrese for posting weird, questionable or downright laughable content on social media.

Tyrese Darnell Gibson, 42, was pummeled publicly when he left a curious comment beneath the beautiful anniversary tribute that gospel singer Kirk Franklin wrote to his wife for their 25th wedding anniversary.

Tyrese did not craft congratulatory words or cloak the Franklins in love on their most momentous milestone. Instead, Tyrese took a different route that the couple’s followers found shameful.

Fans looked askance at Tyrese after he turned Franklin’s homage to his wife into a display of his marital woes with his estranged spouse, Samantha, who recently filed for divorce. Social media got busy lambasting the Fast & Furious star for the message, the timing and the placement of his thoughts.

“Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic,” Tyrese wrote, according to The Shade Room. “Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling…….I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ]”

The post has since been deleted, but not before TSR and others were able to screenshot the message and send it ricocheting through cyberspace.

Check out some of the reactions to Tyrese’s post below.

Tyrese really gotta stop doing this to himself 😩 baby down terrible pic.twitter.com/0lBsosGbdJ — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚊💜 (@_theeunicorn_) January 25, 2021

TYRESE! How You Gonna Act Like That?! 😩 🚨HOT TOPIC!🚨

What is your opinion on what #Tyrese wrote towards his ex-wife, Samantha? Is this acceptable? And are the Franklins #MarriageGoals? #relationshipISH#repost @VandaYacht pic.twitter.com/xYfv8GiEHr — Relationship•ISH (@ISHRelationship) January 26, 2021

#Tyrese so emotional & disrespectful. — BAD BOY, GOOD HUMAN 🪁 (@vanuaryear) January 26, 2021