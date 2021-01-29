Why the 2021 Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover

It’s only three years old, but the 2021 Nissan Kicks has quickly adapted to the rules of the road, while earning praise from loyalists who are calling it the “perfect compact crossover.” Given its relatable functions inside and sleek look on the exterior, it’s no wonder the 2021 Nissan Kicks has become a main attraction for the young and mighty.

Attractive as it is, the Kicks has not settled with this year’s model, offering various upgrades that are sure to satisfy. While the engine is still pushing a 1.6 liter V4, which offers sturdy acceleration, it won’t win any drag races in the near future. What it can do, however, is provide the kind of connectivity that is a driving force among millennials.

Since establishing itself as a mainstay with sleek color combinations and various technology perks, the 2021 Kicks has made the following upgrades from its previous model.

· Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

· Standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with new 8.0-inch color touchscreen on SV and SR grades

· Three standard USB ports with new available USB Type-C for SV and SR

· Refreshed exterior styling with bold new “Double V-motion” grille and available LED headlights

· New wheel designs

· Updated interior with new center console, new seating and trim materials

· New 7.0-inch driver information display in the meter cluster

· Rear disc brakes added to SV and SR grades

· An array of bold new colors, including new two-tone combinations

All standard Kicks offer Nissan Safety Shield® 360 as well. This includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.