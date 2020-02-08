Nissan’s 2020 Kicks is a fun crossover utility for millennials to drive

Believe it or not, the 2020 Nissan Kicks SR CVT is classified as a crossover and not just a fun car to drive!

Advertisement

Nissan had city-dwelling consumers in mind when the Kicks crossover utility vehicle first hit the streets in 2016. The versatile Kicks can tackle the intensity of the urban lifestyle.

The nimble handling Kicks is the ideal vehicle for millennials, singles, and couples in the pre-family stage. What makes this CUV so cool is all the amenities for city driving. For the cost-conscious millennial driver, the 2020 Nissan Kicks is fuel-efficient, with a fuel economy rating of 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined. Not bad for stop-and-go driving on busy city highway and byways. The Kicks is loaded with a 1.6-liter 16-valve four-cylinder engine with 122 horsepower.

For adventurous consumers, Kicks offers efficient packaging space. The rear hatch opens high enough for a six-foot-tall person to access the cargo area without having to duck. Kicks easily accommodates five passengers. Nissan designed a flat rear floor along with rear headroom and legroom similar to that of larger crossovers which makes it easier to fit five passengers.

Nissan offers three Kicks models: Kicks S, which starts at $18,870; Kicks SV, can roll out as low as $20,500, and Kicks SR, $21,120. The rolling out drive team tested the SR CVT, with options its top price is $26,775.

For all models, Nissan’s pricing makes it affordable for millennials as well as parents of millennials. Among some of the standard features found on Kicks are Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, Streaming audio via Bluetooth®, three USB ports, keyless entry and push-button start. One of the cool new Nissan features is the Easy Fill Tire Alert and Intelligent Auto Headlights. Once tires reach ideal weight, the lights will flash to let you know.

Nissan’s 2020 Kicks is innovation that excites!