Kelly Rowland gives birth to 2nd child (photo)

Kelly Rowland made the announcement to her fans over the weekend that her second child has arrived.

The singer and former Destiny’s Child member waited to deliver her thrilling news to her 10 million followers in Instagram about a week after Noah Jon Weatherspoon made his actual arrival on Jan. 21, 2021.

Rowland, 39, showed off a photo of her first son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, excitedly gazing down at the tiny tot she brought into the world with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The second son’s arrival came nearly a year after the “Motivation” singer spoke to People magazine about expanding her family. Rowland said she and her husband were, well, motivated to try to have another child due to the “dilemma” of being sequestered in the house during the quarantine.

“Me and my husband were in the middle of [the pandemic] just like everybody else … and there’s not much to do in the house,” she said. “We were like, ‘We’ll just try for a baby, we’ll see what happens because we don’t know how long this is gonna last.’ ”