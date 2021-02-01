Ciera Payton effortlessly transforms into Wendy Williams for Lifetime biopic

 Skip to content

Rolling out’s “Star Studio” sat down with actress, writer, social activist and entrepreneur Ciera Payton, who effortlessly brought to life the boisterous, larger-than-life, shock jock Wendy Williams. Payton does a phenomenal job as Williams’ in Lifetime’s biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie” and she talks about the highs and lows of portraying the complex and tumultuous talk show host. The movie, produced by Williams, premiered on the Lifetime network on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Press play to listen to Payton’s experience in its entirety.

