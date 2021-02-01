Method Man’s wife angry with Wendy Williams for revealing affair

After refusing to swing back at Wendy Williams as she continuously picked at Method Man’s family, the rapper’s wife Tamika Smith has now come out with both guns blazing at the daytime talk show host.

Smith is responding to yet another occasion where Williams claims that, during her cocaine-addiction years in the 1990s, she slept with revered rapper Method Man.

Worse, millions of television views watched as Williams revisited this alleged episode with Method Man during her “Wendy Williams: The Movie” premiere on the Lifetime channel on Saturday, Feb. 30, 2021.

The movie was the final straw for Smith and she went nuclear on the talk show queen on her Instagram story, according to The Jasmine Brand, Mademenoire and Hot New Hip Hop.

“For years I kept my silence as Wendy Williams launched constant attacks against my husband, myself and my family,” Smith began on her excoriation of Williams. “In the past, I ignored her lies, her innuendoes and her blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven over and over again that she is incapable of decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low.

“And I’m sick of taking the high road,” Smith added in the first of several pages of IG posts which have since been deleted.

Smith’s obvious anger propelled her forward in her verbal missile attacks on Williams with the following IG story post as screen-captured by TJB.

Smith then closed the casket on the matter with this zinger for Williams to chew on:

“For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will forever be one of the most miserable b—-es on the planet.”

Any questions?