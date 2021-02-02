Shaggy collabs with Cheetos, Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher for Super Bowl LV

In conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Shaggy’s pop-reggae classic, “It Wasn’t Me,” Cheetos has teamed up with the Grammy Award-winning Mr. Boombastic himself to create the ultimate TV commercial for Super Bowl LV. The commercial remixes the hitmaker’s timeless song to help fans respond when caught orange-handed after sneaking bites of their loved one’s Cheetos. The commercial also features the hilarious and beloved couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and will debut on TV during Superbowl LV, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Check out the Star Studio interview where Shaggy discusses the significance of his 20-year-old song, his partnership with Cheetos and the Kutchers as well as his new music with R&B artist Anthony Hamilton.