Snoop Dogg explains why he quit rapping about death and violence

Snoop Dogg remains one of the world’s most recognizable rappers even after the three decades.

Despite the fact that his career and brand name have survived the ravages of time like few others ever have in rap history, The Doggfather no longer subscribes to the violent lyrical content that characterized his meteoric rise and popularity in the early 1990s.

The Long Beach, California rapper, born Calvin Cordozar Broaddus Jr., had a life-changing epiphany when his bodyguard fatally shot a man they both thought was about to kill them in Los Angeles. But the violent episode resulted in Snoop and the bodyguard catching murder charges.

Once Snoop and the bodyguard were exonerated of murder, Snoop decided to immediately retire from writing about murder, death and violence.

“On my second album, ‘Tha Doggfather,’ when I beat my murder case, I redirected my pen to write life because I felt like I had wrote death all up until that point,” Snoop told legendary deejay Fatman Scoop on Instagram live.

“When I started writing ‘Tha Doggfather,’ I lost a lot of fans. I lost a lot of homies because they wanted me to keep it gangsta after beating the murder case. They wanted me to glamorize and glorify, but I was like, somebody’s life was lost. My life was changed. This is a real situation,” Snoop said. “I have actual remorse. I feel bad.”

The murder charge was the second and most dire warning to eschew the topics of violence and murder in his music, two main ingredients of 90s West Coast gangsta rap.

