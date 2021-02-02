‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento charged in cousin’s shooting death

Atlanta rapper Silento, who made a name for himself with the 2015 smash, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, and charged with murder.

Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was apprehended in DeKalb County, Georgia, in connection with the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin Frederick Rooks.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on Jan. 21, police officials investigated Rooks’ death after finding his body with multiple gunshot wounds on Deep Shoals Circle. Silento is currently being held without bond.

Silento rose to fame as “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” went six-times platinum and also brought about a special Nickelodeon remix during its height.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Jan. 21 around 3:30 a.m. in the Panthersville area of DeKalb County. Investigators told the AJC at the time that they believed Rooks knew the residents at one of the houses on Deep Shoals Circle, where his body was found.

“I think it is connected to this house,” said DeKalb police Lt. Rod Bryant. “We’re still doing a little bit more investigation. The people in the house know him, but he really don’t live there, so we’re trying to see what’s going on.”

At the time, investigators had no information about the suspect.

On Monday, DeKalb police announced the arrest on Twitter, writing, “Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD”

According to police reports, officers used video from several residential security cameras to gather information about the shooting and reported seeing several vehicles speeding away from the scene. Eight bullet shell casings were also recovered at the crime scene, and police are still seeking a motive.