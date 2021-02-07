Casanova in trouble for doing TikTok challenge in jail

Embattled rapper Casanova is already in deep legal trouble as he’s been denied bail on federal racketeering, conspiracy and drug distribution charges. These could send him to prison for life.

Casasova has now run afoul of the rules of the Westchester County, New York, jail, where he’s being housed. Evidently he took part in a prohibited video sequence this past week. TMZ reported that Casanova, 34, accepted a female visitor’s request to engage in the “Junebug Challenge.” It requires the participant to record themself dancing in a strange place. Jail certainly qualifies such.

As harmless as he and the female thought the challenge was, jail officials thought otherwise. They swiftly relieved Casanova of his visitation privileges. Westchester County Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano told the entertainment publication that recordings and picture taking inside a jail constitutes a serious violation of the rules.

Casanova, born in New York as Caswell Senior, made his situation worse when it was learned that he failed to wear a mask during the visitation as required.

In late January 2021, a federal judge denied Casanova bail until trial as the U.S. Department of Justice successfully argued that the rapper is a “danger” to society. The feds claim that Casanova rose to leadership in the New York-based Gorilla Stone Bloods gang. He allegedly ordered subordinates to commit a host of illicit acts on his behalf including robbery, assault and drug distribution.