Black Twitter erupts with meme inspired by The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance

The Weeknd caught the attention of fans everywhere with his halftime performance for Super Bowl LV, but some fans weren’t exactly sure how they felt about it. On Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, many of the “Blinding Lights” singer’s fans tweeted their reactions.

Many praised The Weeknd for his performance, and now the close-camera part of the performance has gone viral. Viewers have taken the clip and transformed it into a hilarious meme with many different variations.

Check out a sampling below.

pic.twitter.com/HYNpHVigOt Me Looking Around My House for My Car 🚘 Keys 🔑 and Face Mask 😷 LMAO!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😭😭🤬🤬#TheWeeknd #memesdaily — Koree4Real✊🏾📸✈️ (@superstarboss1) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find my mom in the store after I lost her: #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/UBaTC6Gtqn — Gregory (@jockgreg2) February 8, 2021

Looking for my car in the Home Depot parking lot. #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/y9tgGBibG0 — Terrell Humphrey 🎥💻🖌🎹 (@T3DPRODUCTIONS) February 8, 2021

My favorite #TheWeeknd meme hilarious who ever created this pic.twitter.com/k9wS8cx5hm — Masia Saunders (@saundersmasia) February 8, 2021

The singer’s Super Bowl performance came just days after he revealed during an exclusive interview with Variety the symbolism behind the striking head bandages he’s been wearing in videos and TV appearances.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told the publication on Feb. 3.

He went on to explain how the bandages coincide with the storyline for the original “bad night in Las Vegas.” The singer added, “It’s all a progression, and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”