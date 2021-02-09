Jeri Bingham discusses her ‘HushLoudly’ podcast on AM Wake-Up Call

Jeri Bingham joins the AM Wake-Up Call for Tech Tuesday to discuss her podcast, “HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.” A marketing communications executive with more than 20 years of experience building and raising awareness for brands in nonprofit, higher education and association management, Bingham also is a vocal advocate for introverts. She spoke with rolling out to discuss her story, new projects and more. To watch her full segment on the AM Wake-Up Call, click play above.