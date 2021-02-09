 Skip to content

Jeri Bingham joins the AM Wake-Up Call for Tech Tuesday to discuss her podcast, “HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.” A marketing communications executive with more than 20 years of experience building and raising awareness for brands in nonprofit, higher education and association management, Bingham also is a vocal advocate for introverts. She spoke with rolling out to discuss her story, new projects and more. To watch her full segment on the AM Wake-Up Call, click play above.

Jeri Bingham discusses her ‘HushLoudly’ podcast on AM Wake-Up Call

February 9, 2021

Kenyatta Victoria

My name is Kenyatta Coleman; I am a graduating senior mass media arts major concentrating in journalism at Clark Atlanta University. My mission is to show and prove that you can “Create Your Own Impact.”