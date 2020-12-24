Radio host Jeri Bingham goes to bat for introverts

The founder and host of HushLoudly on Chicago’s WGN Radio, Jeri Bingham finds joy in helping introverts find their respective voices. She is also a marketing communications executive, higher education and nonprofit management consultant of over 25 years and an active contributor at rolling out. As a guest at this year’s inaugural Peace and Purpose virtual conference, Bingham shared her message of introverted leadership and its place in an extrovert-rewarding world.

What is the title of your panel session and why is your topic important to you?

The title of my panel session is “Unapologetically Introverted.” This topic is important to me because we live in an extrovert-rewarding society that tends to have a misconception about introverts, believing that we don’t like people, are incapable of leading, and are hermits with no social or interpersonal skills. Introverts typically listen and think more than we talk. We observe and analyze before making decisions. We typically do not want, or need to be the center of attention. We typically learn and lead with dedication and purpose. I’m on a mission to amplify the voice of introverts and am excited to present a panel of incredible introverts who are using their voices in their own special ways to make a difference in this world.

What are some of the things you do to help you renew your mind, body and soul?

Some of the things I do to help renew my mind, body and soul today are journaling, meditation and walking. Prior to COVID-19, they were traveling, reading and journaling. All allow me to be quiet — alone in my thoughts — to think, recharge, dream, create and just be me.

What is one of the most sacred places that you like to travel to find peace and purpose?

There are two sacred places that I like to travel to find peace and purpose. In the U.S, it’s Miraval Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona and internationally, it’s Eze, a small village on the side of a mountain in the South of France near Nice. Both help bring clarity, peace, unparalleled joy and beauty by the natural surroundings (France) or the spiritual teachings, workshops and relaxation (Miraval).

What is your favorite song or book that brings you peace and purpose?

My favorite book that brings me peace and purpose is The Seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav. I read it over 25 years ago and it was life-changing in the way that the author weaves through profound topics of karma, evolution, reverence, intuition and tapping into your power. I listened to the audio book in 2019 and it again was life-changing at this new age and time in my life. The messages were still poignant and more relevant than ever. After listening to it or reading it, I always feel grateful, reinvigorated and overjoyed about all of life’s possibilities.