D. John Jackson is committed to telling positive Black stories through media

D. John Jackson is a Fortune 50 leader with global responsibilities that include strategic planning, engineering, data science and artificial intelligence. A creative visionary, he’s an executive producer of documentary films, an author, a strategist, a futurist thinker and a lecturer who speaks on topics ranging from leadership and world history to emerging technologies, economics and competition in the global marketplace.

Jackson is also the founder of 5J Entertainment, a company committed to educating, informing, entertaining and promoting positive images of African Americans through various forms of media. Its first documentary film, What About Me, explores the untold, unheard, distorted and misunderstood stories of Black men in America.

Rolling out spoke with Jackson to learn more about his leadership style and more.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I have a collaborative leadership style, which is engaging and action-oriented. I believe leadership is a privilege and honor that requires creating a thriving environment for a diverse group of team members. My leadership style seeks to leverage the best of individuals and allow them to unleash their creativity in a collective fashion to achieve critical mass on any type of initiative.

Finish this sentence:

Teamwork is important because … it’s a force multiplier and is essential to achieving optimum results and maximizing benefits.

Name your two favorite vacation destinations to relax and recharge.

Aruba and Barcelona, Spain.

What are your favorite books?

Favorite books include:

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein

The Wright Brothers by David McCullough

A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn

What two favorite quotes motivate you?

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” — John Quincy Adams