Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine feud outside Atlanta club, fans respond (videos)

By Terry Shropshire | February 14, 2021 |

Tekashi 6ix9ine (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo – Per-Otto Oppi / Bang Media)

The spirit of Valentine’s Day was not hovering over rap rivals Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine as the two unleashed profanity-laced tirades in the parking lot of an Atlanta club on early Sunday morning, Feb. 14, 2021.

The two camps spotted one another at an unnamed club in the ATL on Saturday evening and, according to the Philadelphia-born Meek Mill, the Brooklyn-born Tekashi was waiting for him near his car when he left.

Meek, 33, and Tekashi, 24, have been beefing for more than a year after Meek castigated Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, for eagerly “snitching” on his fellow members of the Trey Nine Bloods gang to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tekashi was universally lambasted by rap contemporaries and fans as he received an impossibly light sentence in their eyes.

Meek, born Robert Williams, was the first to post the confrontation, according to No Jumper. (Warning: NSFW).

Tekashi also posted his own version of the profanity-laced skirmish on his social media platform:

Tekashi also added in the Twitter caption: “STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY @meekmill RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE.”

Meek promptly provided his counter commentary for his 10 million Twitter followers with these posts:

 

Fans quickly weighed in on the diminished rappers, with neither side emerging from the fracas unscathed, judging from the merciless memes and jokes on Twitter.

 

 

 

 



