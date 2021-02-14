Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine feud outside Atlanta club, fans respond (videos)

Tekashi 6ix9ine (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo – Per-Otto Oppi / Bang Media)

The spirit of Valentine’s Day was not hovering over rap rivals Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine as the two unleashed profanity-laced tirades in the parking lot of an Atlanta club on early Sunday morning, Feb. 14, 2021.

The two camps spotted one another at an unnamed club in the ATL on Saturday evening and, according to the Philadelphia-born Meek Mill, the Brooklyn-born Tekashi was waiting for him near his car when he left.

Meek, 33, and Tekashi, 24, have been beefing for more than a year after Meek castigated Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, for eagerly “snitching” on his fellow members of the Trey Nine Bloods gang to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tekashi was universally lambasted by rap contemporaries and fans as he received an impossibly light sentence in their eyes.

Meek, born Robert Williams, was the first to post the confrontation, according to No Jumper. (Warning: NSFW).

#6ix9ine and #meekmill almost got into a fight outside the club. Meek says he spit on him and that 6ix9ine was waiting for him outside 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/MHDs4O5w5b — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 14, 2021

Tekashi also posted his own version of the profanity-laced skirmish on his social media platform:

Not 6ix9ine eating up Meek Mill 😭 pic.twitter.com/SUAAmVtm3I — t (@iconicbadboy) February 14, 2021

Tekashi also added in the Twitter caption: “STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY @meekmill RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE.”

Meek promptly provided his counter commentary for his 10 million Twitter followers with these posts:

I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

Fans quickly weighed in on the diminished rappers, with neither side emerging from the fracas unscathed, judging from the merciless memes and jokes on Twitter.

6ix9ine with Meek Mill’s Security: 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Sj7FTDXbyG — The Tweet (@TheTweetForYou) February 14, 2021

Meek and 6ix9ine, two grown ass men screaming behind security like it’s Bad Girls Club lmao you cannot make this up — Nell$ (@nellythamenace) February 14, 2021

It’s the fact that they both got they phones out recording😂😂😂 they can’t wait to post it thinking they hard😭😭😭 — nothing (@nunya12115) February 14, 2021

This what Meek Mill and 6ix9ine look like arguing with they security with them lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/Y9mqQF6v3R — Dee Holt ❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) February 14, 2021

Tekashi and Meek look like they on an episode of cheaters — dos. (@DosRivers) February 14, 2021