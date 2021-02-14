‘RHOA’ newcomer LaToya Ali apologizes for rude rant on color

LaToya Ali, the newest addition to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” had to apologize for inflammatory comments that have been interpreted as racist and smack of colorism.

Social media unearthed an inflammatory post of Ali’s, entitled “Story Time: The Time I Beat Up My Best Friend.” In it, Ali busied herself mocking her friend’s physical features while calling her ghetto. “She has huge Donkey Kong lips. Y’all just close your eyes. Just Imagine a face with two pillowcases as lips,” she said in a post.

Twitter was quick to pounce on Ali.

“She uses her features to describe what makes her ghetto? White supremacist in light-skinned Black face,” said one Twitter post. “I used to watch her when I was younger but never paid attention. I’m happy y’all are bringing this up and addressing the issue. I really do hope this video does not promote young black girls to hate their BEAUTIFUL black features,” another user chimed in,

“First and foremost I would like to apologize for the triggering language that I used in a video clip that resurfaced from seven years ago,” Ali said in a statement. “Despite the fact that my intent was not to cause harm or offend Black women, I did just that.”

Drew Sidora, best known for her role on the Disney channel mega-hit “That’s So Raven,” and BET’s “The Game,” continued the excoriation of Ali for exemplifying colorism.

A leopard doesn’t change it’s spots — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) February 12, 2021