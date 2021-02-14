The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance to be turned into a Showtime documentary

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 performance is being made into a feature documentary. Showtime will unveil The Show later this year which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the performance.

According to Deadline, the 90-minute feature will be directed by Nadia Hallgren and looks at the months of collaboration among first-time Halftime Show executive producer Jesse Collins, second-time executive producers Roc Nation and more, “to pull off one of the biggest musical productions during one of the most challenging, unprecedented times.”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is undoubtedly the world’s biggest stage, producing the most viewed and talked about moment in music every single year,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for half-time show sponsor Pepsi. “The pressure to deliver an iconic, memorable and entertaining performance is felt well beyond the artist, as there are a number of people – behind the scenes – who are vital to its success. With our new documentary coming to Showtime, we are taking fans on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the biggest show of the year – with the added complexity of doing so amidst a global pandemic.”

Nearly 100 million people tuned for the show as well as the game, as the “Starboy” singer captivated the crowd with his performance during the NFL championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Weeknd also coughed up $7 million of his own money to go towards the elaborate production. The gamble paid off as his music sales soared over 385 percent according to Billboard.

“This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black [executive producer] of the halftime show brought an opportunity to tell a new story,” said Hallgren. “We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

Hallgren also previously lensed the Michelle Obama documentary Becoming. Check out the teaser to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance documentary The Show on the following page.