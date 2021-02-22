NBC to broadcast Peacock’s late-night breakout hit, ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’

On Friday, Feb. 26, and Friday, March 5, NBC will broadcast that evening’s episode of Peacock’s late-night breakout hit “The Amber Ruffin Show” at 1:30 a.m. EST. “The Amber Ruffin Show” was recently nominated for a WGA Award. This week Ruffin was named to the 2021 TIME100 Next List, TIME’s list of the next 100 most influential people worldwide. Ruffin is a familiar face to viewers of NBC’s late-night lineup via her continued work as an Emmy Award-nominated writer and performer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”