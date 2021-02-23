Halle Berry says her 1st kiss was with a girl, and she learned this (video)

Halle Berry has been getting bolder the more seasoned she gets. Last week, the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress danced topless beside her boyfriend on their deck as the sun cascaded off her caramel-colored skin.

In the upcoming Instagram episode of “Bad & Booshy” hosted with her friend and fashion stylist Lindsay Flores, the Cleveland-born beauty reveals her first kiss was with a girl.

According to E! News, “I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to French kiss him,” Berry recalled. “But I didn’t know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him.”

So this was not a moment of experimentation or sexual fluidity as some fans may have presumed. There was a practical purpose in Berry’s game even as an adolescent.

“So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes,” said Berry. “Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French-kissed LaShawn Boyd.”

Of course, fans love a little bit of messiness — OK, they like a lot of salacious news — so they would want to know if Berry enjoyed the kiss from that female friend or her boyfriend. Lindsay had enough audacity to ask.

“LaShawn Boyd,” Berry answered.

We assume Berry has gotten the hang of things by now. The mother of son Maceo-Robert, 7, and daughter Nahla, 12, is now dating singer-songwriter Van Hunt.

Check out the video and report on Berry’s cute confession on “E! News” below.