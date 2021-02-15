Halle Berry dances topless alongside boyfriend Van Hunt on V-Day (video)

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt were definitely in the Valentine’s Day spirit on Sunday.

The Monster’s Ball actress and the singer-songwriter gave their fans a bird’s eye view of their love as Berry posted a shot of her dancing topless alongside Hunt on the balcony of their abode, replete with Berry flossing heart-print panties on Feb. 14, 2021.

In Berry’s cheeky video for her 7 million followers on Instagram and her 357,000 Twitter followers, the Oscar-winning actress sashayed her hips seductively to Hunt’s song “Being a Girl.”

Hunt posted a similar shot on his own IG page, along with the caption, “smilin’ cheek to cheek.”

In two other photos on her IG page, Berry showed off selfies of her and her boyfriend in matching MeUndies onesies.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry said in the caption section, followed by the hashtag #vdayphotodump.

“No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”