Vanessa Bryant rips Meek Mill for lyrics about Kobe Bryant and helicopter

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, ripped into rapper Meek Mill for what she describes as a disrespectful reference to her husband and his tragic accident just over a year ago.

The rapper’s leaked track titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” which features Meek and Lil Baby, includes the lyrics: “This b—- I’m f—in’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me. Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

It took a minute for that stanza to ricochet through cyberspace and make its way to Bryant. Once she got wind of Meek’s song, Bryant chastized Meek for his choice of lyrics involving her husband.

Bryant took to Instagram live to inform her 14 million fans of her disapproval of the rapper she says she’s never heard of.

Fans joined Bryant in blasting Meek, with one person asking: “Why did it take Kobe’s widow to speak up against tacky a– Meek? NBA players swear they’re engulfed in music culture, they should have been checked that s—.”

Another Twitter user feels embarrassed for Meek that the Black Mamba’s widow didn’t even know his music.

“Meek definitely ain’t got no real friends if they really sat there and let him drop a verse that says “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” another fan said on Twitter.

A Kobe Bryant fan said Meek was in the wrong, writing: “How did nobody in the f—ing studio tell meek he was wildin for that Kobe bar?”