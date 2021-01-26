Vanessa Bryant reveals letter from Gianna’s friend 1 year after her death

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant unveiled a powerful letter she received from one of daughter Gianna’s close friends one year after her passing.

Bryant lost her NBA superstar husband and 13-year-old daughter “Gigi” one year ago today after the helicopter the two were riding in with seven other passengers crashed into the mountains north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

The Bryant matriarch, 38, shared the poignant letter that Gianna’s friend, Aubrey Callaghan, penned to her with her 14 million Instagram followers.

“I am thinking and praying for you constantly,” Callaghan began. “Please do not think that you have to read this. I cannot comprehend what you are going through.”

Callaghan said Gianna’s smile and attitude motivated her to be a better person.

“You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did,” Callaghan wrote of Gianna. “She was kind, caring and endlessly polite.

“I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raised was. You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you.”

Bryant thanked her daughter’s friend for the kind words. Flip the page to see her beautiful response to Callaghan’s thoughtful letter.