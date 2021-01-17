Vanessa Bryant asks news outlets not to show Kobe’s helicopter crash footage

The one-year anniversary since NBA champion Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people tragically died in a helicopter crash is coming up on Jan. 26. Tributes and broadcasts dedicated to Bryant take palace in abundance that day, so Kobe’s wife Vanessa is asking for media outlets to employ a tactful approach and exercise discretion by not posting pictures of the deadly crash when they honor and remember the NBA legend and the seven other passengers killed in the crash.

“I want to thank everyone that has handled their media coverage respectfully. To everyone else, please reconsider your ‘news story’ and look at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouses, siblings, and family. Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them,” the widow requested as she shared a picture of her late daughter and husband on Instagram,

“We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do not want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show besides footage of 1/26/2020,” Bryant explained, pointing out that the grieving families don’t want to have to relive that tragic day.

Vanessa Bryant has been showing her strength and resilience all year by publicly dealing with the hurt and pain. She has consistently explained that one has to find the motivation to want to keep living and pushing on. For her, it was remaining strong for her other daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. Knowing that she’s not the only one who has ever experienced this type of hurt, she still found time to offer some advice for those needing comfort as well.

“Let me be real. Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive. I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason,” Bryant implored.