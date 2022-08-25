Vanessa Bryant wins many millions in judgement against LA County

A Los Angeles County jury believes that local first responders violated Vanessa Bryant’s privacy when some of them leaked the photos of the crash that took the life of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna.

The jury awarded her $16 million and also awarded $15 million to Chris Chester who also sued the county over photos taken of his wife and daughter who perished in the same helicopter crash, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The jury deliberated for several hours following the closing arguments that were concluded on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Bryant had filed a lawsuit shortly after the helicopter crash in January 2020 because her trauma from losing her husband and daughter was amplified exponentially because photos of the body parts were passed around like “souvenirs.”

Bryant took the stand in order to get “justice for my husband and daughter,” while Chester said he wanted to address the fact that the release of the photos “was grief on top of grief” and called for “justice and accountability.”