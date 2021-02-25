Halle Berry to star in Netflix sci-fi drama ‘The Mothership’

Halle Berry has joined the cast of “The Mothership.”

The 54-year-old actress has signed on to star in the new sci-fi drama for Netflix and also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The story follows Sara Morse (Berry) a year after her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. But when she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids set off on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly, the truth.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matthew Charman will make his feature directorial debut and has also written the script.

Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing the film under their Automatik banner. Danny Stillman will serve as an executive producer alongside Berry.

The X-Men actress is also set to star in Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi movie Moonfall.

Berry will appear opposite Patrick Wilson and Charlie Plummer in the latest project from The Independence Day filmmaker.

The story centers on the Moon being on a collision course with Earth as a team of misfits is assembled to save the planet from destruction.

Berry will play an astronaut-turned-NASA administrator whose previous mission holds a clue to the impending catastrophe.

She previously played Bond girl Jinx Johnson in the 2002 007 film Die Another Day and claimed that studios were too scared to make a spin-off based on the NSA agent, with MGM put off by the $80 million price tag – despite Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson lobbying for her to get her own movie.

She said: “It was very disappointing.

“It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then.”