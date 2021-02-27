Singer Symone Royale showcases vocal and songwriting talents on new album

Remember the name Symone Royale. Her magnetic personality and authentic talent are refreshing. Growing up in Houston, her father, a musician, and the church set the foundation for her love of music. From there, her passion grew, further ignited by the likes of Parliament-Funkadelic, Prince and Chaka Khan. After receiving a degree in the music business from Berklee College of Music, her musical talents expanded from singing to writing and composition. Royale shows off her vocal ability and songwriting talent on her latest album, Goin’ Deep.

How do you describe your music?

My music is pop-funk. In my latest project, I experimented with new sounds like reggae and alternative R&B.

What sets your music apart from others and makes you unique?

I’ve always had a big appreciation for live instrumentation, which is why most of my music is very eclectic and upbeat. As a child, my parents played funk music of the late ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

What can we expect from you in the next six months?

I’m working on a new visual that I’m really excited about. Part two of my mini docuseries, “Scenes by Symone,” debuts in April on my YouTube channel. In the docuseries, I wanted to show off my personality and the work behind the creative process.

What is your biggest musical challenge?

As an independent artist, I’m often juggling a million different tasks at once. At times it becomes difficult to focus my energy creatively. It has been a constant growing experience.

What’s on your playlist?

On my chill playlist, I love to bounce [to] Thundercat, Solange and Ari Lennox.

Do you write all your music? If so, from where do you draw your inspiration when you write?

Yes, I write all of my music. I draw my inspiration from the people and situations that I have encountered throughout my life. It’s extremely therapeutic to listen back to a song and reflect on how I’ve grown as an artist.

