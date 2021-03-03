‘Degrassi’ star Jahmil French dead at 28

Jahmil French, one of the stars of the hit teen TV show “Degrassi,” died suddenly on March 1, 2021. He was just 28.

The Canadian-born actor was best known for his role as Dave Turner on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” the actor’s agent, Gabrielle Kachman, said in a statement according to CNN. “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

The media has not yet been apprised by investigators or those who orbited the actor’s world as to when, where and how he died.

The Toronto-born thespian was a rising star with a promising future. He was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance in a Children’s or Youth Program or Series at the first Canadian Screen Awards in 2013. He also was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 6th Canadian Screen Awards for his performance in the film Boost in 2018.

Several former co-stars articulated their devastation via their social media platforms, including Annie Clark and Cristine Prosperi.

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021