LeBron James says his upcoming film, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is not a sequel

LeBron James is definitely one of the heirs to Michael Jordan’s throne and will be starring in the upcoming remake of 1996’s Space Jam which starred M.J., Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes squad.

The NBA champion will bring his court skills to the live-action sports comedy film Space Jam: A New Legacy which will hit theaters on July 16.

James spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming movie. “This is not a sequel. The movie stands on its own. But, more importantly, this movie is going to surprise a lot of people, because it brings up a lot about family and the dynamic between a father and son. There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they’ve dreamed of,” he said.

The film will be directed by The Best Man creator Malcolm D. Lee and also stars Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Xosha Roquemore. In the film, the NBA All-Star has to overcome odds and save himself and his on-screen son from being trapped in a rogue artificial intelligence world.

Continue reading on the next page.