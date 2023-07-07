Twitter angry about Keke Palmer being negatively compared to Savannah James

The wife of LeBron James is being exalted while some on Twitter is being trampled on in comparison
Keke Palmer (Picture by: Splash News. [email protected])

Savannah James is being lionized on Twitter for exemplifying the ideal beautiful, sophisticated and demure wife of a billionaire basketball player.

The problem for many others on Twitter is that James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, is being exalted as the quintessential wife and a paragon of virtue who is a superior wife choice to Keke Palmer


King James’ spouse began trending at the top of Twitter on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the aftermath of the spectacular relationship implosion between Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

Jackson publicly harangued Palmer after she showed off her buttocks, covered only by a sheer overlay, while suggestively dancing with Usher as he serenaded her. While singing the song “There Goes My Baby,” Palmer and Usher finally untangled themselves from one another and she immediately flossed her copious cakes to him.


Some women were particularly perturbed by posts that made the inference that Palmer is an “embarrassment” and a woman for the streets and, therefore, should be avoided in favor of females who comport themselves like Savannah James.

Women, in particular, came to Palmer’s defense en masse to shut down the counterproductive comparisons that they believe do not do either woman any good.

