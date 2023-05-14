LeBron James’ wife Savannah explains why she’s avoids the spotlight

Savannah James, the wife of NBA legend LeBron James, has been shrouded in mystery for the past two decades of her husband’s illustrious career. And, for the most part, she wants to keep it that way.

The enigmatic mother of three children — LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, Bryce James, 15, and Zhuri James, 8 — will not be making any appearances on “Basketball Wives” anytime soon, if ever.

Despite her stunning beauty and resplendent fashion sense, Savannah James is famously reticent and prefers blending into the background of her husband’s high-profile life.

In fact, during a rare interview, the mother and wife said it is a choice that she hardly ever accompanies the much more gregarious LeBron James to his array of public appearances.

“I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband,” said Savannah, who met the NBA superstar when they were high school classmates in Akron, Ohio, more than 20 years ago.

Savannah James told The Cut for her May 11 cover story that she doesn’t have the appetite nor the bandwidth for the trappings of fame. “I wasn’t super-comfortable with putting myself out like that,” she said.



The business owner did go to the Lakers game when her husband eclipsed the iconic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. She also looked splendiferous when she and King James attended the Vanity Fair Oscars post-party in March 2023.

Despite being a mystifying presence in LeBron James’ life, Savannah James enjoys a relatively large Instagram following of 2.2 million followers where she posts images of her family at irregular intervals. She also has a YouTube channel that she manages with her daughter Zhuri.

Even that can be a bit overwhelming, Savannah James admits.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, a little bit much,’ ” she said of the attention she sometimes receives. “But I get it and I’m cool with it. I understood that maybe this is just where I’m at right now and this is my time to, I don’t know, be seen.”

Don’t expect Savannah James to respond to any internet troll or someone trying to trigger her with falsehoods. And you can forget her even joining something like TikTok.

“I feel like that is going to put you into a rabbit hole that you don’t want to be in, she said. “I don’t think that there are misconceptions about me out there that I would even be inclined to address.”