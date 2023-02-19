Savanna James shows off spectacular vacation with husband LeBron (video)

LeBron James has enjoyed a good week, to say the least.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer when he eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 40-year-old record of 38, 387. Abdul-Jabbar had broken Wilt Chaimberlain’s mark back in 1984 and the record seemed unattainable.

James took a respite from the pressures and took his wife, Savannah James, on a glorious vacation, to walk through the arresting sights of naturally-carved stones in Drake, Yebba.

This comes amid the furor over King James’ first born and namesake, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., who is deciding whether to attend their state college, The Ohio State University, or to go off on his own at another program.

Meanwhile, James is the leading vote-getter for the NBA All-Star game for the fourth year in a row despite playing in his 20th season at age 38.

No wonder the Jameses felt they were in need of a self-imposed moratorium to cordon off the noise from LBJ’s frenetic schedule

James probably needed the hiatus as his Lakers are currently sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference and are poised to make a legitimate run to get into the playoffs since the headline-producing trades. Now that James and Anthony Davis are armed with star power with the importation of Deangelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — along with the acquisition of Rui Hachimura — the Lakers are left with no excuses for missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.