JT of the City Girls explains why she blocked cancer-stricken fan (video)

JT of the City Girls received a lot of criticism last week on Twitter after she blocked one of her followers who allegedly has cancer.

A fan named Shaddai posted under JT’s tweets: “Hey JT sorry to bother u I know I’ve said this b4 but I’m a big fan of Urs & I think ur amazing & funny. Seeing u help me keeps my spirits up when I’m in pain. Im dying & have cancer. You said u would DM me but never did. I still would like facetime u for 5mins if possible Luv u.”

Shaddai then revealed that JT eventually blocked her, writing, “She blocked me y’all won. Y’all can [stop] sending me death messages and sending me emails to die on my go fund me or to my mother. Y’all won I get it.”

The “Twerk” rapper immediately responded on Twitter stating that she believed the account was a bot and that she had received several spam messages from the account and assumed it was fake.

