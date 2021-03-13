Snoop Dogg and La La Anthony join the cast of 50 Cent’s ‘Black Mafia Family’

Snoop Dogg has been added to the cast of 50 Cent’s upcoming Starz series “Black Mafia Family.” The series, executive produced by 50 Cent, will be based on the lives of drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

“The iconic Snoop Dogg will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor. He’s a man of The Word, with the aura of an ex-con. The pastor believes in the power of the Lord, and does his best to keep Meech and Terry in good graces,” Starz said of Snoop’s role in a synopsis to Deadline.

“But Pastor Swift eventually ingratiates himself into every part of the Flenory’s life, including helping find a lawyer, and becoming a confidante. Meech and Terry’s father resents all the attention the pastor showers over the Flenory’s family, but no one can deny all the good the pastor does for them,” the statement continues.

“Your boys are back working together again, nothing but success BMF coming soon. Green Light Gang,” announced 50 Cent on Instagram about the upcoming series.

The G-Unit boss will also reunite with La La Anthony in the highly anticipated television drama. Anthony previously starred in 50 Cent’s executive-produced crime series “Power.”

“BMF let’s GOOO!!! The secret is OUT!! I’m joining the cast of BMF on @starz. I can’t wait for you to see my character!! Thank you to my fam @50cent … you always keep your word no matter what … WE ARE BACCK‼️ Thanks @tasha4realsmith & Randy. It’s UP from here‼️I CAN’T WAIT,” added Anthony from her Instagram post.

La La Anthony will play Markaisha Taylor, the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer befriended by Meech and Terry.

Serayah, who made a name for herself starring on Fox’s musical drama “Empire” with Terence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, has been added to the cast as well. Serayah will play Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend, Lori Walker, who is also the mother of his child Neeka.

“Black Mafia Family” will also star Wood Harris, Steve Harris, Da’Vinchi and Russell Hornsby. Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., will also portray his father in the upcoming series.