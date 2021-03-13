Steph and Ayesha Curry to host new game show ‘Tattletales’

NBA baller Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are bringing their marital bliss to HBO Max. The Curry’s will host and executive produce the upcoming show “Tattletales” which will feature celebrity couples revealing spicy tidbits about their relationships.

“Tattletales” first aired as part of CBS’ daytime lineup from 1974-78, then was revived for a second run from 1982-84. Fremantle, which owns the rights to the show, is producing the new version along with Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Productions.

“Our families are huge fans of the original so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy,” said Ayesha Curry to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait.”

Three couples will join the Curry’s on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. As personality quirks and hidden talents are revealed, teams are pushed to their limits with physical challenges as they compete for a donation to the charity of their choice.

“Ayesha and Stephen put a fresh new spin on a classic game show to really shake things up for these competing couples. Celebrity couples, they’re just like us!” added Jennifer O’Connell, executive vp nonfiction and live-action family programming at HBO Max to THR.

Curry is also a best-selling author of several healthy living cooking books while the Golden State Warrior himself is also executive producer on ABC’s “resident gold pro” series “Holey Moley.” The extreme mini-golf competition has also been renewed for a second season.

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life,” Steph further commented about his latest project with his wife to the Hollywood trade.