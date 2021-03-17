Deon Cole partners with Cottonelle to raise awareness about colorectal cancer
Comedian and actor Deon Cole has partnered with Cottonelle and the nonprofit organization BLKHLTH to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. In its inaugural year, Cottonelle has committed to donating $750,000 to BLKHLTH to reach Black people with critical information about the disease. Rolling out recently sat down with Cole to discuss the partnership, the importance of early cancer screenings and where to get more information.