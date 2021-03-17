Drake is 1st artist to enter Billboard chart at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 simultaneously

Drake has made history on the Billboard pop charts. Again.

Aubry Drake Graham, 34, became the first artist to ever have three songs debut in the No. 1, 2 and 3 spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Toronto-born singer and rapper accomplished this latest historical feat with “What’s Next,” which debuted at the very top, followed by his collaborative releases with Lil Baby on “Wants and Needs” at No. 2, and with Rick Ross on the joint “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” Billboard magazine reports. All of the songs are from his latest album Scary Hours 2, which dropped March 5, 2021.

As an interesting aside, the No. 4 song in the country is also a debut, “Leave the Door Open,” by Silk Sonic, which is a new group comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. That is the first time that four songs debut at the very top of the charts in the six-decades that Billboard has been monitoring hits.

To further recognize Drake’s remarkable chart dominance, he joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only acts to ever have three songs take the top three slots on the charts at the same time, with only Drake accomplishing the feat with debut songs.

According to Billboard, Grande did it in 2019 with “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “Thank U, Next.” Before that, no artist or group had accomplished that feat in 55 years since The Beatles did it in 1964 with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout” and “Do You Want to Know a Secret.”