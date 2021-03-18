Kirk Franklin addresses the issues with his son on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin appeared on the ‘Tamron Hall Show” on March 17 and discussed the recent heated argument with his 32-year-old son Kerrion Franklin and a few of his family’s issues that he had previously tried to keep from the public.

Franklin was already scheduled to appear on the show before the explosive incident and chose to keep the appointment rather than run from the issue.

“Well, a lot of people in our family and community, they privately have known for over 20 years of the tension and challenges that we’ve been going through as a family privately,” Franklin said. “We have a great relationship with my oldest son’s mother. Her name is Shawn Ewing. She’s an incredible woman and early on Tammy, Shawn and myself, we started to realize that there needed to be some deeper help with things that that was happening with our son. And around the time he was a teenager we started him in therapy and counseling, and we’ve had him in and out of therapy and counseling for over 20 years.”

The “Stomp” singer made it clear in the interview that he loves his son and that he’ll never give up on him, but he’s not “Kerrion’s equal but his dad.” Kerrion also released a second tape claiming Kirk was physically abusive and the singer denied those allegations totally.

“I love my son and I have tried to keep all of the areas that we’ve been walking with him in counseling as a private matter,” he said. “We’ve been having challenges with my oldest son for years and again, as he’s gotten older, his disrespect has become more aggressive. But I’m confident that his mother, myself, Tammy, my family…There’s never been anything physical that concerns me or even makes me uncomfortable because I know the truth, he knows the truth and I love him,” added Franklin.

