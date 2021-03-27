Singer-songwriter David Gray says music is natural for him

David Gray was raised in Mississippi and currently resides in Atlanta. His interest in music began at a very young age, as he was influenced by his musician father James Douglas Gray, who was a renowned trumpeter playing. Gray also grew up playing various types of instruments, including the piano, the drums and the guitar.

What makes you different from other artists?

I have a distinguished unique sound. My vocal skills are unique I will say, composed of very light and subjective sound. Along with the way that I write music, I try to create an authentic experience by painting a picture with my words so that listeners can follow along. I am also an accomplished professional choreographer in hip-hop dance.

What led you to music?

My dad plays the trumpet so it was always in my blood and I always wanted to make a difference. I started writing songs in my head, and it took my interest in music to another level. Then I started playing guitar to broaden my horizons even more. Almost immediately I began to stay more focused and studied my craft every day. It kept me grounded.

What or who is your inspiration?

Micheal Jackson is my number one [inspiration]. His passion and approach to making music universal was unbelievable. I also created my very unique sound by watching artists such as Usher Raymond, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.

If you could go back to five years ago and tell yourself something, what would it be?

Congratulations, on staying very positive, out-going, and highly motivated. You never gave up on perfecting your craft every day. Also, you never gave in to the trappings of the music industry and stayed pure in mind and thought.

How do you live life to the fullest?

I love to travel, build cars and I love trying new restaurants. I’m all about the experience.

Name two of your top role models.

Barack Obama and Michael Jackson. I know it may be an awkward combination, but both men affected change across the world. That is the impact I hope to leave one day.