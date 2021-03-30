Singer Van Hunt says Halle Berry has ‘improved every aspect’ of his life

Van Hunt thinks Halle Berry has “improved every aspect” of his life.

The 51-year-old singer has expressed his love for his 54-year-old girlfriend, who has inspired him to write new music about their relationship.

He told “Entertainment Tonight” their relationship is aspirational “in more ways than I can even tell you.”

The music star — who has a teenage son from a previous relationship — added: “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting.

“I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

He made the comments after Berry shared a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day, writing: “NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!

“If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

Speaking about the post, the singer said: “It was well written, which at least that’s what I like to acknowledge because I don’t know that people know that side of her because she can write as well. You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do. Yeah, I can’t tell any more than that but you gonna be surprised.”

The couple first announced their relationship on Instagram in September, when the Oscar-winning actress shared a picture of herself donning a T-shirt with the musician’s name emblazoned across it.

In July, the former Bond girl also shared a picture of her feet playing footsie with a male in bed during a romantic birthday trip to Las Vegas.

The picture was captioned: “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!

“You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special.”