Singer-songwriter and funny lady Jade Novah is lighting up the internet

Singer-songwriter Jade Novah is a mother, wife, entertainer and businesswoman. In a wide-ranging interview with rolling out, the multitalented beauty describes being discovered by Tyler Perry on YouTube, working with Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and other powerful women in the music industry, creating her hilarious one-woman “Jade of All Trades” comedy sketches, and much more. Click the video above to catch the full interview.
April 4, 2021