Singer-songwriter Jade Novah is a mother, wife, entertainer and businesswoman. In a wide-ranging interview with rolling out, the multitalented beauty describes being discovered by Tyler Perry on YouTube, working with Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and other powerful women in the music industry, creating her hilarious one-woman “Jade of All Trades” comedy sketches, and much more. Click the video above to catch the full interview.

Singer-songwriter and funny lady Jade Novah is lighting up the internet

April 4, 2021

Jae Davis

Creative Director & Producer of Events, Live Stages and Creative Content. A Lover of the Most High, Travel and Creativity. "Anything is possible, when you Know Who You Are..."