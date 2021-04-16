Disney’s upcoming ‘Cruella’ is certain to set new fashion trends

A chic black-and-white fashion palette, combined with an expertly drawn blood-red lip and casually clasped cigarette holder are trademarks of the Disney villain Cruella de Vil. The look has been a favorite Halloween go-to for celebrities like Cardi B, Iggy Azalea and Khloe Kardashian but the character has also inspired some runway and even cover looks for stars like Vivica A. Fox.

Disney is hoping the May 28, 2021 release of the live-action adaptation of Cruella will have an even bigger impact on fall runways as A-list actress Emma Stone will embody the rail-thin dominatrix-style persona of Cruella de Vil. It’s no surprise the villain is a fashion favorite as the new version will detail Cruella’s history, which includes her beginning as the clever and artistic Estella who hails from London and has an undeniable flair for fashion. For the first time, Disney lovers will get the opportunity to learn how Estella became the infamous Cruella.

Cruella and her stylish fashions will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on Friday, May 28.

Check out the trailer below: