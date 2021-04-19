Twitter erupts when Kevin Durant omits Russell Westbrook as a top 5 teammate

Kevin Durant caused an uproar on social media when the NBA superstar initially failed to name fellow marquee player Russell Westbrook in his Top 5 list of teammates he’s played with.

Durant, 32, was trending twice in the top 10 of Twitter on Monday morning, April 19, 2021, as most fans and sports pundits believe KD deliberately slighted the 32-year-old Westbrook. The two played together for the Oklahoma City Thunder for nearly a decade, making it to a championship series against the Miami Heat in 2012 and losing in the Western Conference Finals in 2016.

Westbrook is considered the most athletic point guard ever and one of two who averaged a triple-double for an entire season in NBA history. So when Durant failed to include Westbrook during his interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Twitter lost it.

Not surprisingly, KD named Kyrie Irving and James Harden first and second as they are current teammates and Harden played with KD back in Oklahoma City.

Durant then named Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, but then went with Serge Ibaka to round out his Top 5.

The two hosts of the show recoiled in surprise and were understandably taken aback. “I thought somebody else.”

“I forgot somebody?” Durant asked.

The reminded him of Westbrook.

“Oh, (expletives), I am tripping. Russ, yeah,” Durant said. “I did forget about Russ. Russ would definitely be in the top five.”

Durant actually removed Ibaka from the list and placed Westbrook fourth on the list above Thompson.

“I’m glad you called me out on that,” Durant told the host.

Listen to a portion of the podcast below and then read some of the reactions from surprised fans that KD originally left out Westbrook. Even Stephen A. Smith believes Durant omitted Westbrook on purpose.

Shots fired? KD leaves Russell Westbrook out of his top 5 players he ever played with! 😳 pic.twitter.com/quwHLo4QUO — A-M-P ➐ (@AMP_16Digital) April 18, 2021

U really think he remembered Ibaka but not Russ 🤔 he know what he doing pic.twitter.com/JfIwIrTE3V — samir (@S_Adouche) April 19, 2021

Wait… I just listened to the clip and he didn’t say Westbrook 🤔 #NBA #KevinDurant https://t.co/QzeKfMHFSV — Tay (@taylorclooney) April 19, 2021

@gilliedakid @mworthofgame good look on the hard hittin question right out the gate! @KDTrey5 gon keep it real wit you one thing about it. Next we need @russwest44 up there tho! — A-M-P ➐ (@AMP_16Digital) April 19, 2021