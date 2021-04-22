NBA TV’s Dennis Scott joins initiative to assist Black dads in need

Easily one of the most devastating sharpshooters in NBA history, Dennis “3D” Scott has successfully transitioned into post-career activity that includes sideline reporting and color commentating for NBA TV. As a father of two, the Maryland-born baller has taken an active role in his kids’ lives, managing their all-important extracurricular activities, among a slew of other responsibilities.

The former ACC college player of the year (1990) was recently recruited by the Father’s Incorporated team to share his learned wisdom with fathers in need, as part of its FatherhoodIsBrotherhood initiative.

Joined by Father’s Incorporated leaders, Javin Foreman and Isaac Cook, Scott sat down with rolling out to discuss the new venture and more.

What was it about Father’s Incorporated that intrigued you and made you want to be a part of the team?

They really care. I’ve been around a long time. There’s a lot of organizations, what I call, do a lot of chirping. So as I listened to the chirp, I try to find out where it’s coming from and if it’s real? A lot of times, the louder the chirp, you can find out who is really passionate about what they’re doing and if there’s any history there. Where’s the activity? Where’s the action? Who are we touching? Who are we helping? What lives are we changing? And as I’m doing my due diligence and talking to Jermaine Jones, who brought me to them, it seemed like these guys are doing the right thing. So far, we’re off to a great start and I’m excited about the future.

Javin Isaac either one of you want to talk about what it was about 3D that made you go after him, or go with him?

Javin Foreman: Yeah, absolutely. With 3D, we just know he’s a people’s person – a man of the people, man of the community. But when we got into his story and saw how passionate he is about his own family, that made us say, “This is the type of brothers who is serious about the community.”Oftentimes you don’t see what these athletes do.

3D, what do you hope to accomplish as a leader and influencer on the team?

Change one black man at a time… let them know that your ego is not your hero. Once you realize that, you’ll be at peace. And that’s why people say, “Man, you always happy… you always this.” I sleep good at night because my hero is my dad. He passed away and my other hero is my mother. She’s downstairs in my basement. So I’m good. So once we understand that as Black men, that you check your ego at the door, you go in each situation positive, thinking, “I’m going to do the right thing.” Most times good things happen to you. And that’s all I want to be able to [do, is] share that message and change one Black man at a time.