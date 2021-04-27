‘Quicksand’ rapper Morray signs with Interscope and discusses J. Cole co-sign

North Carolina rapper Morray has had the radio waves on lock for the past few months with his independent single “Quicksand” and has now landed a record deal with Interscope Records. To kick things off, Morray will be releasing his first mixtape Street Sermons which will include the previously released singles “Quicksand,” “Kingdom,” “Switched Up” and “Big Decisions. Morray is also signed to Moe Shalizi’s Pick Six Records. The project will be a joint release with Interscope.

“I’m speaking for every person that has real emotions. I’m speaking to everyone that has a heart. Every song that you hear from me is a real feeling. I want people to cry with me. I want people to grow with me, Morray told Billboard. “I want people to understand where we’ve come from, and that we can always make it out of everything. … It’s just so dope to be on a winning team with Pick Six and to add a powerhouse like Interscope to the mix is just an amazing blessing.”

Morray is also from Fayetteville, North Carolina, the same city as esteemed lyricist J. Cole. The melodic MC also spoke with “The Breakfast Club” about how J. Cole co-signed his music and has given him some big brother advice since entering the industry.

“He wrote, ‘Super amazing I f— with your s—.’ I’ve talked to him several times since then and he’s a solid dude. He didn’t come with, ‘I’m the king of Fayetteville, I’m this and that.’ He was like, ‘Bro, this is how you survive in this game. You have to watch out for this and that. Read everything,” Morray added. “He really gave me some big brother advice for someone he didn’t even know, and he didn’t have to do it. He didn’t have to co-sign me. He went out of his way and did that I appreciate that. No cap.”

