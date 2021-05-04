Fat Joe recalls ending feud with 50 Cent and squashing hip-hop beefs (video)

50 Cent and Fat Joe’s previous beef could have ended up deadly after years of going back and forth However, the Terror Squad boss recently spoke with Talib Kweli about how the feud was squashed in 2012 after the death of their manager Chris Lighty. Both were managed by Lighty’s Violator management company.

“I never thought in my life I would squash the beef with 50 Cent. I’m the real deal. If we would have bumped heads somewhere, it would have went down physically 100 percent. So when Chris Lighty died, I went to the funeral by myself. Where I come from, the morals I have, is I gotta pay respects and show love to the family,” Joe explained on Kweli’s “The People’s Party” podcast.

During the time of Lighty’s death, BET’s Stephen Hill contacted the two New York titans about a tribute for their mutual friend. The two would eventually hit the stage together a few months later at the BET Hip-Hop Awards but Joe admitted he and his team were ready for anything.

“When I show up to the BET Awards, we on point. We super focused. That’s the only way I can explain it legally. They say, ‘Rehearsal.’ I perform ‘Lean Back’ and then 50 Cent comes out. He ends up right by where I’m at. And when the music stops, he puts his hands out, and says ‘Peace for Chris Lighty.’ Chris Lighty wanted peace,” Joe continues.

The “Make It Rain” rapper still was hesitant and didn’t know if Curtis Jackson was sincere or was trying to set him up.

