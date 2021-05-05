Brian Tyree Henry discusses return of hit series ‘Atlanta’ (video)

Donald Glover and his “Atlanta” castmates are currently in London shooting seasons three and four of the hit television series which is scheduled to return next year. The show has been on hiatus since 2018 because of Glover’s multiple acting projects as well as the COVID-19 pandemic halting production plans. Season three of “Atlanta” was set to air in January 2021 with season four following in the fall, prior to the disruption. Brian Tyree Henry, who co-stars as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles on the hit series, stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and discussed reuniting with his castmates.

“It has been one of the most remarkable experiences that I have ever had. You know, we haven’t shot together in almost three years, so all of us have gone and branched off and done our own things, but we’ve always stayed in touch,” Henry told Corden. “Like nonstop, we check in on one another. But to finally be back together, and to be back in the shoes of these characters, is just completely— it’s like a weird ‘Twilight Zone’ episode because you’re like, ‘Do I still remember what Alfred went through?’ You’re just finding it out together.”

Henry also explained that the cast has a group thread that was initially set up when their show first launched and they have stayed in constant contact through it since then. He said that the most recent topic of discussion was about one show’s other stars, LaKeith Stanfield, being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah in April.

Henry currently stars in the hit movie Godzilla vs. Kong and has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming sci-fi film Eternals. Expected to be released on Nov. 5, Henry will portray Phastos, who will be the first openly gay character in the MCU, and he’ll be married and have a family.

