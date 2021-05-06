Rapper and pastor Mase has a message for kids joining street gangs

Former Bad Boy rapper Mase had a message for the youth in a recent Instagram post and called for them to stand up against peer pressure and learn to stand alone at times. The rapping pastor told his fans that he thinks it’s weak for anyone to get involved in gangs.

“I know what I’m about to say is unpopular but it still needs to be said. The weakest thing a black man can do today is join a street gang. The person who you’re riding for today ends up getting a bag to kill you or sending you to jail. Think about it what type of person would ask you to hurt your own people and take an oath to be there for your gang only to end up not being there for your children and family. I NEVER UNDERSTOOD THAT. Maybe that’s why I NEVER THOUGHT PEOPLE IN GANGS WERE TOUGH! If you’re thinking about becoming one don’t! I RESPECT A MAN THAT CAN STAND ON HIS OWN. #Day3 of #22days of speaking my mind,” posted the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper.

The Harlem MC, who now resides in Atlanta, recently became pastor The Gathering Oasis Church in January. On his Instagram page this week, Mase announced that he’s taking the next 22 days to speak his mind.

“Here is some food for thought. You can never curse or trap a blessed man… you will only ruin your own future doing so. So to all my consistent haters and you know who you are, do yourself a favor and keep my name out your mouth. It would bless you and your health. I’M TOO BLESSED TO BE FINESSED. I HAVE POWER IN 3 WORLDS – Heaven, Earth and Hell. I’m fearless. That means, if I did have fear to do something, I would do it anyway. Now is not a good time to play with me I have no respect for devil 👿 I surely would tolerate your behavior. I fear no man not even NYPD! #Day2 of #22days of speaking my mind #enjoy #MASE Also, tag somebody mad about your success!” the rapper wrote.

Not as serious in all the posts, he’s also joked about being in shape and taking Chris Brown down in a dance-off.