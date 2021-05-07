DJ Cassidy celebrating love with ‘Pass the Mic’ Mother’s Day special on BET

DJ Cassidy and BET will party with a purpose while celebrating Mother’s Day with “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition.” It will air on Sunday evening, May 9, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With his sixth “Pass The Mic” special, the world-renowned deejay reveals the names of two artists in advance of the premiere. DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to “The Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle and iconic crooner Johnny Gill of New Edition, who will belt out their most beloved hits. But that’s not all. More than a dozen other surprise legendary artists will join LaBelle and Gill in this joyous celebration of mothers and women worldwide.