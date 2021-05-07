 Skip to content

Music Industry Videos » DJ Cassidy celebrating love with ‘Pass the Mic’ Mother’s Day special on BET

DJ Cassidy and BET will party with a purpose while celebrating Mother’s Day with “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition.” It will air on Sunday evening, May 9, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With his sixth “Pass The Mic” special, the world-renowned deejay reveals the names of two artists in advance of the premiere. DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to “The Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle and iconic crooner Johnny Gill of New Edition, who will belt out their most beloved hits. But that’s not all. More than a dozen other surprise legendary artists will join LaBelle and Gill in this joyous celebration of mothers and women worldwide.

DJ Cassidy celebrating love with ‘Pass the Mic’ Mother’s Day special on BET

May 7, 2021

Former NBA star Dennis ‘3D’ Scott on a mission to empower dads with life skills

Actor Gail Bean of ‘Snowfall’ shares why the truth of every story is important

Color of Change video on discrimination in quick-service restaurants

rolling out Black Book Brunch with Bevy Smith

Rob Kenner discusses the book he wrote about Nipsey Hussle

Mama Million explains how music is her freedom

Jabari Hayes, former BMF driver, shares inspiration for thrilling documentary

Attorney D.A. Wilson drops knowledge on AM Wake-Up Call

Singer-songwriter Kerstin says her music gives her freedom

Mayor Monique Owens discusses making history on AM Wake-Up Call

Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.