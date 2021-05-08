Jeezy recalls getting some harsh advice from Snoop Dogg and E-40



Jeezy is a lot calmer these days as opposed to the guy who ran the streets and the music industry with abandon during his Thug Motivation rise. The rebel rapper recently revealed how E-40 and Snoop Dogg had to check him back in the day before he spiraled out of control.

Jeezy explained on the latest episode of Spotify’s “Best Advice” podcast entitled “Mental Health, Grudges and Forgiveness” that the West Coast veterans told him he was wilding out like Tupac and needed to slow down before he became a victim of the streets. Both rappers were close friends with the late genius MC and they reminded him of their similarities and how they had masses of people literally looking up to them and virtually following their movements. Jeezy was facing legal issues at the time, after multiple arrests in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

“My mind was gone. I was upset, I wanted revenge, and I wasn’t focused,” Jeezy explained on the podcast. “My whole equilibrium was thrown off. I was really on some — it was crazy. I remember sitting down and they both sat down and looked at me and they just kinda like, side-eyed me… [they said], ‘You know what? You know what’s the difference between you and Pac?’ And I was just like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, okay.”

On each episode of the “Best Advice” podcast with host Kim Taylor Bennett, guests reflect on the advice that they’ve received from mentors, friends, family and colleagues on how they navigate through their respective industries. The Cali giants gave The Snowman the pep talk he needed to stay focused on music and business and not to get caught up in the madness.

“They just went on to say, ‘Yo, listen. Tupac never stopped what he was about. He never let up on his people. He never …’ And it was like ‘You, better get out here and do what you’re supposed to be doing, because these people believe you and they riding with you, and you ain’t moving right. And we telling you that.’ I’m sitting with E-40 and Snoop Dogg and I’m like, ‘D—. I’m getting G-checked by the big homies,’” added the Corporate Thug Entertainment boss.

Jeezy obviously took the advice as his music career continues to flourish. The Trap or Die creator has also been heavily involved in real estate game as of late.