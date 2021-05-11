Kevin Hart unveils trailer for touching new film, ‘Fatherhood’ (video)

Kevin Hart is known to make people laugh, but he’ll be showing his serious side in the upcoming film Fatherhood. Set to be released on Netflix on June 18 to kick off Father’s Day weekend, the film is based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin. Logelin’s wife Liz died 27 hours after the couple’s daughter was born.

The heart-touching film is inspired by the true story and centers around a single father, played by Hart, whose wife dies shortly after the birth of his daughter’s birth, and he is forced to raise her alone. Fatherhood also stars Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Paul Reiser and Melody Hurd as “Maddy.” Alfre Woodard is featured in the film as well as Hart’s mother-in-law.

“Fatherhood, only on Netflix, June 18th #Fatherhood #FatherhoodNetflix,” the comedian posted on Instagram. “@NetflixFilm @StrongBlackLead ….I can’t wait for the world to see this film!!!!! #ComedicRockStarS— …..Gotta be honest ….this one is a tear jerky. Major thank you to my director Paul Weitz for helping me pull of this performance ….I’m honestly blown away by this movie….you guys are going to love it!!!!! #FatherhoodNetflix.”

Fatherhood will be the first film released under Hart’s deal with the streaming giant. In January, the comedian signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and his HartBeat Productions for the streaming company to exclusively release his next four self-produced films. Netflix also has a first-look offer in the deal with the actor, which gives them the option to secure future projects from Hart.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company also produced the film, alongside Netflix and Sony. Check out the trailer for Hart’s Fatherhood on the next page as he showcases his serious side.